God has decided your freedom (I)

By Muoka Lazarus

Exodus 3:7-8 says, “And the LORD said, I have surely seen the affliction of my people which are in Egypt, and have heard their cry by reason of their task-masters; for I know their sorrows; And I am come down to deliver them out of the hand of the Egy-ptians, and to bring them up out of that land unto a good land and a large, unto a land flowing with milk and honey; unto the place of the Canaanites, and the Hittites, and the Amorites, and the Perizzi-tes, and the Hivites, and the Jebusites.”

When the Children of Is-rael were undergoing persecution in the hands of Pharaoh and his task masters, little did any-body know that the Almi-ghty God was watching and taking note of the pain and suffering of His people. He noticed the afflictions of Israel and even their sorrows were not hidden from Him.

Ozil: I laugh at my critics

If you are going through pain today, or are being persecuted because of your salvation, I want you to know that God hears the cries of His afflicted people, the oppression they endured and what they are losing. As He pro-mised the Israelites of old speedy deliverance so also He is promising His Children in the present dispensation that their deliverance is near.

It doesn’t matter the size or height of the enemy opp-ressing you, what matters is that God has heard the cry of His people and has decided to deliver them. Whatever the situation in the country may be, what-ever fear is prevailing, you will be delivered. And “If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.” (John 8:36)

Beloved, God’s decision is final on every matter. No matter the situation, the word of God concerning you cannot be challenged. There is no kingdom, po-wer, spirit or evil person-ality in existence that can oppose God’s decision in your favour.

Isaiah 43:13 says, “Yea, before the day was I am he; and there is none that can deliver out of my hand: I will work, and who shall let it?”

Cuddle your wives openly, cleric tells husbands, gospel ministers

When the Lord is committed to doing a thing the-re is none that can stand in opposition; and today I am ass-uring you that God has decid-ed your free-dom even now and the devil cannot reverse it because His decision is final and irrevocable. God banish-ed the devil and dis-obedient angels from heaven with little or no effort even though they resisted and fought back but could not prevail because God has the final say on every matter. Our God who is the creator of heaven and earth and everything therein, has the final decision on every matter on earth, in heaven and beneath the earth. He is the owner and preserver of the world and all things therein; and He has a perfect right to govern and dispose of all as it seems good in His sight.

Gen. 1:1, 26 says, “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth., And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.”