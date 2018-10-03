Glo-sponsored Ofala starts with arts exhibition

Onitsha is agog with excitement as the 2018 edition of Ofala festival, sponsored by national telecommunications company, Globacom, kicked off on September 29, at the Ime Obi, Onitsha with Oraeze International Arts Exhibition.

Over 100 artistes from Nigeria and the Diaspora are participating in the exhibition, which will run through the period of the festival, which will also feature youth carnival for the youth age-grade competitions, scheduled for October 5, and the Ofala and Azu Ofala festivals for October 6 and 7.

Globacom, in a statement, expressed its delight at sponsoring the festival for eight years running, adding that the company had enjoyed “the privilege of partnering with the Onitsha palace as the official sponsor of the age-long Ofala festival, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, with the Onitsha people in 2011.”

As part of activities lined up for the Ofala and Azu Ofala festivals, Onitsha sons and daughters and other dignitaries will converge at the Ime Obi, Onitsha palace ground, where they will be addressed by the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, Agbogidi.

“In addition to the usual activities, Globacom will host a grand Royal Banquet in honour of the Agbogidi next Monday, during which prizes will be presented to the winners of the various age-grade competitions,” the statement added.

Globacom disclosed further that it “remains focused on our promise of making Ofala Onitsha the biggest festival ever in black Africa.

“For the 2018 edition of the festival, participants and tourists, who will be part of the celebrations, stand the chance of winning several prizes at the Globacom pavilion within Ime Obi.”