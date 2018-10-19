FRSC, Nigerian Breweries kick against drink-driving

Nigerian Breweries Plc in collaboration with Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) recently kicked-off the 2018 Don’t Drink and Drive campaign aimed at creating safety awareness on Nigerian roads in order to minimise the dangers of drink -driving.The event marking the beginning of the 11th edition of the campaign was held at Nigerian Breweries, Iganmu on Thursday, October 4, 2018.Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel, said the Don’t Drink and Drive campaign is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative designed to improve safety on Nigerian roads by discouraging the habit of drink-driving especially among commercial drivers, motorcycle riders and private car owners.

He said the campaign involves enlightenment rallies for drivers in various cities, deployment of print and electronic media messages, fliers, free medical checks such as blood pressure and eye tests for drivers during the rallies.Borrut Bel explained that since the begining of the initiative, the company has held enlightenment rallies in motor parks and other locations in 42 cities and towns across the country. “In the process, we have directly engaged over 20,000 drivers, other road users and a higher number of people through media messages” he stated.

He added that there will be mega rallies this year in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, Ojota in Lagos and Minna in Niger State. According to him, some behavioural changes have been recorded among drivers from evaluations conducted by research experts.In his remarks, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshall and Chief Executive, FRSC, commended Nigerian Breweries Plc for the laudable campaign which he said is worth emulating by other organisations.

He said the campaign’s impact on road users, especially commercial drivers, has been remarkable since the Corps signed a memorandum of understanding with the leading brewing company.He affirmed that in order to promote responsible drinking, the FRSC has acquired digital alcoylser to test the level of alcohol in drivers bloodstream. “If the alcoholic content exceeds 0.05mm in a driver, then it is considered abnormal and not good for driving,” Oyeyemi said.The mega rallies for this year’s edition has been expanded to involve the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), tanker drivers, NGOs,NYSC among others.