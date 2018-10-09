Former Reps member picks SDP guber ticket in Jigawa.

Bashir Adamu, a former member of the House of Representatives, has picked the Jigawa governorship ticket of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Adamu was given the mandate through consensus during the party’s primaries in Dutse conducted by the Returning Officer, Mr Alex Baidi.

Baidi said while announcing the outcome of the primary, that the delegates had made the right choice in view of Adamu’s wealth of experience in politics and other human endeavours.

He explained that the SDP candidate was a three-time member of the House of Representatives, and had headed various committees including that of Defence.

“I am confident you will not regret the mandate you gave him because of his experience, he will be able to defeat all the candidates from the other end during the secondary elections.”

In his acceptance speech, Adamu thanked members of the SDP for the mandate given him and pledged to work with all devoid of sentiments to ensure victory.

“We are not new in service to the people, we inherited service to humanity from our parents and grandparents and we will continue to serve the people to the best of ability,” he said.

NAN