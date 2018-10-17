For APC to win, Oshiomhole must go —Ogbonnia

By Yinka Ajayi

ERSTWHILE All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential aspirant, Dr. SKC Ogbonnia has admonished the ruling party to relieve its incumbent national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of his job, if it wants to win the 2019 presidential election.

In a statement, Ogbonnia said: “ The calls for the removal of the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, are widening like wild fire. That is not surprising. Unless the APC wants to risk a crushing defeat in 2019, the party has nowhere to go but to let Mr. Oshiomhole go now. “The APC has found itself in a situation where a crown was mistakenly placed on a clown, and the natives were expecting him to perform like a king.”

The presidential aspirant enumerated Oshiomhole’s many sins to include: his inability to articulate a clear manifesto for the upcoming elections. He said that rather than face the election, Oshiomhole has engaged in exclusive politics that has seen the rise of autocracy, imposition of exorbitant nomination fees, leading to the ruin of internal party democracy within the party.

Ogbonnia reiterated that Oshiomhole has outlived his usefulness within the party and should resign.

“ It is time this crisis ends. A growing multitude of party faithful is aggrieved. The party, as a matter of urgency, needs a visionary and result-oriented chairman, from any zone, who has the personality to assuage hurt feelings and the capacity to unite the party in time for the 2019 elections.”