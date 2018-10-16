FoodCo opens new outlet in Ibadan

By Bushira Abubakar

FoodCo Nigeria Limited, a diversified consumer goods company with interests in retail, fast food and manufacturing, has opened its latest store in Akobo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

This extends the brand’s footprints as at retail supermarket chain in the capital, with a total of seven outlets across the city.

Speaking at the launch of the new outlet, Ade Sun-Bashorun, Executive Director of the company, said the FoodCo. brand is closely knitted with the social life of Ibadan and shares a rich history with many of its customers, spanning across generations.

He said: “The longevity of our business is in our excellent service delivery which has allowed us serve generations of our customers’ families. Some of our customers grew up shopping here with their parents and today, their own children are also here socializing while shopping along the supermarket aisles or eating at the restaurant section.”

“In keeping with the FoodCo tradition, the new outlet comprises a fast food restaurant and a supermarket section which stocks high quality products including groceries, fresh and frozen foods, toiletries, health and beauty products, household items, furniture, books and stationery. All our outlets have dedicated beauty sections manned by trained consultants.”

Founded in 1982 as a stall for high quality fresh foods, FoodCo has grown to a one-stop-shop for consumer goods including a supermarket division, restaurant chain and bakery. It is currently the largest supermarket chain in Oyo State and second in the south-west, outside of Lagos, while the restaurant and bakery chain are the biggest and longest running in the city. Additionally, the company’s Sunfresh Bread is the most popular bread brand in Ibadan.