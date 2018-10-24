Flood: Reps seek NEMA’s quick intervention in Rivers

The House of Representatives on Wednesday, advised the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately address the plight of victims of the recent flood in Ahoada, Ogba, Egbema and Ndoni communities of Rivers.

The advice is sequel to a motion, under matters of urgent public importance, moved by Rep. Uchechukwu Nnam-Obi (PDP- Rivers) at plenary, on the need to address the plight of communities sacked by flood in Rivers.

Moving the motion, Nnam-Obi, explained that the rise in sea level from persistent rainfall had wrecked havoc on coastal areas and the River Basin communities in some areas of Ahoada West/Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Federal Constituency of Rivers.

“The devastating flood in Ahoada West/Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Federal Constituency in Rivers State has ravaged crops, farmlands, homes, schools and businesses.

“The situation is a serious humanitarian crisis as families are rendered homeless and their means of livelihood destroyed by flood.

“The health and sanitary conditions in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps have become unbearable and could be deadly if urgent measures are not taken,” Nnam-Obi said.

Members unanimously adopted the motion through a voice vote, moderated by the Speaker, Mr Yakunu Dogara.

The House also called on the Federal Ministry of Environment and the National Inland Waterways Agency (NIWA) to come up with mitigating and palliative measures to prevent the spread of diseases in the affected areas.

The House, thereby, mandated its Committee on Environment to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Environment and other relevant agencies to ensure speedy compliance to call.

NAN