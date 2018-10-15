Flood: Bayelsa communities allege govt neglect

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—No fewer than 10 communities ravaged by flood in Gbarain Clan and Okutukutu in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have said they were neglected by all tiers of government.

The communities stated this in Yenagoa during the presentation of relief materials to flood victims by the management of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, and a philanthropist, Mr. Keniebi Okoko.

Paramount Ruler of Gbarain Clan, His Royal Majesty, King Gabriel Appah and the Community Development Committee, CDC, Chairman of Okutukutu community, Mr. Emmanuel Egbo, who spoke, said concerned authorities were indifferent to their plight.

The community leaders, who commended the donors, said the donation of the relief materials was the first since they were displaced by the flood.

Egbo said: “We are suffering as a result of the flooding of our community, and we appeal to governments at all levels to come to our rescue. Our people need medication. We are worried about the likely outbreak of an epidemic.”