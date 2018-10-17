FGGC principal, Dr Owolabi retires, stakeholders extol virtues

By Oghenefego Obaebor

The Principal, Federal Government Girls College, (FGGC), Sagamu, Dr Agnes Owolabi has retired.

She retired from the federal civil service after serving meritoriously for 35 years.

Speaking during her thanksgiving service and retirement send off, held at the school hall, Mrs Owolabi urged civil servants to be hardworking, focus, dedicated to duties and be humble.

The retired Principal who was elated for being alive and completed her service, described the journey as one full of challenges.

Concerning the staff, she said, ‘’I want them to be dedicated, hardworking and humble. Humility should be their watchword and for the students, they should be hardworking to attain their height.’’

According to her, her love for God, hard work and humility were what helped her scaled through for over three decades.

In her remembrance, a book titled, ‘Daring to Serve’ was written by Mr Gbadebo Akinyemi to encapsulate her triumph and travails.

The book with 15 chapters, 129 pages detailed her sojourn in the civil service.

Some of her achievements in FGGC, Sagamu, she said, include construction and furnishing of Microsoft hub with computer systems, renovation of hostels, completion of block of 12 classrooms, various intervention by sets of old girls and others.

Meanwhile, Mr Gbenga Oshinake, who reviewed the book, said it espoused virtues of leadership as well as resilience during turbulent times.

He said: “The centre point of the book is the ability of Dr Owolabi to bring great changes to all the schools where she worked as teacher and principal. It is a multi-face biography. It is about resilience, service, business, relationship, how to run a successful family, about where she comes from among others.

Going through the book, it gives one the picture of a typical Nigerian woman who has capacity beyond ordinary.”