FG to review policy on environment

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Federal Government has promised to review the National policy on environment to address the various environmental challenges facing the country.

The Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Usman Jibril said this, in Akure, at a press conference to kick start the 12th National Council on Environment NCE.

Jibril, who spoke through the Director, Planning Research and Statistics in the in the Ministry, Mr Auwal Maidabino, said that the 36 states of the federation and Abuja would converge on Akure, in Ondo State for the 11th National Council on Environment between October 28 to November 1.

The objectives of the National Council on Environment, the Minister said are to create synergy in the policies and actions of both the Federal and State governments in addressing issues in the environment sector and the adoption of council report and communiqué for implementation.

He said: “Discussions and deliberations during the meeting shall focus and center on how to consolidate the environment sector reforms.”

The Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, LOC, Chief Olugbenga Ale said: “If we are to, as a nation, effectively address these problems, there is the need for us to take a critical look at the existing environmental laws, policies, regulations, standards, programmers and institutions that are wide spread for proper consolidation and coordination as may be appropriate.”