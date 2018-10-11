Breaking News
FG to review policy on environment

On 10:36 pmIn News by adekunle

By Dayo Johnson
AKURE—THE  Federal Government has promised to review  the National policy on environment to address the  various environmental challenges facing the country.

Members of Help Keep Clean Foundation on environmental exercise.

The Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Usman Jibril said this, in Akure, at a press  conference to kick start the 12th National Council on Environment NCE.

Jibril, who spoke through the Director, Planning Research and Statistics in the in the Ministry,  Mr Auwal Maidabino, said that the 36  states of the federation and Abuja would converge on Akure,  in Ondo State for the 11th National Council on  Environment between October 28 to November 1.

The objectives of the National Council on Environment, the Minister said are to create synergy in  the policies and actions of both the Federal and State governments in addressing issues in the environment sector  and the adoption of council report and communiqué for  implementation.

He said: “Discussions and deliberations during the meeting shall focus and center on  how to consolidate the environment sector reforms.”

The Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, LOC, Chief Olugbenga Ale said: “If we are to, as a  nation, effectively address these problems, there is the  need for us to take a critical look at the existing  environmental laws, policies, regulations, standards,  programmers and institutions that are wide spread for proper  consolidation and coordination as may be appropriate.”

 

 

 


