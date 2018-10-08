FG pays Discos, Gencos N1trn without light —Esele

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—FORMER president of Trade Union Congress, TUC, Mr. Peter Esele, has disclosed that the Federal Government paid over N1 trillion to electricity distribution and generating companies (DISCOS and GENCOS) since the commencement of the privatisation of the power sector with nothing to show for it.

He accused both the electricity generating and distributing companies of failing to fulfil their part of the bargain in the privatisation of Nigeria’s power sector.

Esele lamented that, as against established timelines in the privatisation agreement, the Gencos and Discos had failed to provide steady power.

The former TUC president who fielded questions from journalists in Benin City, Edo State, weekend, however, blamed the Federal Government for placing itself in a difficult situation when it privatised the power sector in 2013.