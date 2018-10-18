FG, Oracle Academy partner on new computing education pathways for students

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA—Oracle Academy on Wednesday announced a collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education of Nigeria (FMoE) to create new computing education pathways for Nigerian students.

Through the agreement, FMoE plans to integrate Oracle Academy computer science curriculum and resources across 10,000 academic institutions across the country, reaching over 1.5 million students within the regions.

Over the next three years, Oracle Academy will also facilitate the training of 4,000 educators at the secondary and higher education levels to teach computer science.

Speaking after signing the MoU, the Permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Arch, Sonny Echono, said, “As we are all aware, ICT has become the driver of competitiveness in the world today. It has redefined efficiency and productivity, and changed the dynamics of the world of work.

‘‘Oracle Academy is well-known globally for the advancement of Computer Science Education. There is therefore, no doubt that our partnership with Oracle will bring great improvements to the education sector and Nigeria as a whole.”

On his part, the Managing Director Oracle Nigeria, Adebayo Sanni, said, “As technological innovation increasingly drives our global economy, computer science skills become even more critical.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education in Nigeria through Oracle Academy, and advancing our collective educational mission to support students and teachers in computer science and drive diversity in technology.”