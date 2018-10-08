Fekir injury paves way for Payet return to France squad

Marseille playmaker Dimitri Payet earned a recall to the France squad on Monday after Lyon forward Nabil Fekir was forced to withdraw due to an ankle injury.

Fekir, a World Cup winner, hurt his left ankle in Sunday’s 5-0 rout by French league leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

The 31-year-old Payet, capped 37 times, missed his country’s triumph in Russia with an injury of his own, and last played for France in a 2-1 win over Belarus in World Cup qualifying a year ago.

He has scored five goals in 11 appearances for Marseille in all competitions this season.

Didier Deschamps’ side host Iceland in a friendly on Thursday before the return clash at home to Germany in the UEFA Nations League on October 16.