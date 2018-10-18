FEDERAL ROADS: FG approves N74bn refund to A-Ibom

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—The Federal Government has approved N74 billion to Akwa Ibom State government for the construction and rehabilitation of federal roads.

Commissioner for Works, Ephraim Inyangeyen, who made the disclosure, said the federal government was indebted to the state to the tune of N142 billion expended on the construction and rehabilitation of federal roads.

Inyangeyen, however, lamented that the state government was yet to access the N74billion approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “The state government would have used the money to finance some key projects as well as fix erosion and challenges posed by flood in some communities in the state.

“My mandate as a Commissioner for Works in terms of roads, is to go round the state and ensure that some local governments and communities which did not benefit from road infrastructure in the two previous administrations ffeel the presence of government and have a sense of belonging.”

‘’Roads in Obot Akara Local Government Area where a former Deputy, Governor, Obong Chris Ekpeyong hails from were not constructed. The former Deputy Governor made an appeal to us and we intervened. Again, Uruan Local Government Area was abandoned by previous governments in terms of road construction. As I speak, we have done no fewer than four roads in the area.

‘’About 68 roads have been done in Uyo metropolis through direct labour and this had impacted positively on the economy of Uyo residents.’’