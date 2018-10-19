FCT tricycle association gets new caretaker committee

Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle, Motorcycle Owners, Repairs and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), has inaugurated a 23-member Caretaker Committee to introduce a code of conduct in its FCT branch.

The National President of the association, Babangida Maihula said in Abuja that the committee was set up to reorganise the association in FCT by coming up with recommendations on the way forward.

”We came up with the list of the executives, who have been selected from all the Area councils, and we are expecting them to come up with some concrete achievements and significant progress for the association.

“The committee also should come up with ethics as well as manner our members should behave and operate in terms of respect to the law, traffic rules and regulations.

“We are grateful to God that we were able to inaugurates the new executives in the FCT; it is a long-awaited exercise due to the peculiar nature of FCT.

”We make sure we did the right thing by consulting widely with the stakeholders,” he said.

Maihula, however, advised the leadership to be ”very humble, be a listening leader, have a large heart to accommodate advises and criticism, work on their weakness and remain focused.”

He said that the committee has a period of four months to summit its report.

Speaking earlier, Mr Pius Nnamani, Secretary General from Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), appreciated the national body for the privilege given to them to serve and to move the association forward.

He said that their mandate was to create a new face for FCT ACOMORAN to ensure that government’s rules and regulations were obeyed.

Nnamani, however, said that they were willing to cooperate with security agencies to ensure peace and orderliness where they operate within the FCT

NAN