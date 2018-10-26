Fashola’s statement: Eye opener for Ndigbo in APC-Umahi

By Dennis Agbo

National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for South East, Deacon Austin Umahi has described Fashola’s statement of possible Power return to the South West in 2023 as an eye opener for the Igbo people in the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Umahi in reaction said “That’s an eye opener to our so called brothers and sisters who are in the failed APC for their selfish interest and leaking pockets .