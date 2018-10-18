Falcons coach eyes African domination

Super Falcons’ coach, Thomas Dennerby has said that his target is to ensure his side win next month’s African Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana.

With a ticket to the next FIFA Women’s World Cup added to the booty of emerging African champion in Ghana, Dennerby says he and his players cannot afford to toy with preparations for the impending competition.

The Falcons will defend their title from November 17, and Dennerby already has his sight on winning it again.

Dennerby said: “Of course as a head coach, you are always under pressure; but I have been in this business for long and I am not so worried about that.

“We always go to a tournament to try to win it. I also know from the last tournament that other teams from Africa are really good.

“I know there are a lot of good teams hunting us. Anyway, in the end, we need to be one of the three best teams so that we qualify for the World Cup. We really need to go to the World Cup.”