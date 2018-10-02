Fake lubricants flood domestic market – MD, 11 Plc

By By Ediri EJOH & Comfort ASUQUO

THE management of 11Plc (formerly Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc), has frowned at the influx of adulterated lubricants into Nigeria’s domestic market, saying the market deserves high quality products.



The company said it was determined, more than ever before, to supply high quality lubricants to the market.

Speaking at the grand finale of the series of raffle draws, to bring to an end, the Mobil Super Peel and Win marketing promotion in Lagos, the Managing Director/CEO of the company, Tunji Oyebanji, stated, “Yes, there are challenges of sort in the downstream business, but we are confident in the Federal Government’s policies to change the situation.

“We are at the forefront for deregulation of the sector to drive the needed development in the sector, as the country imports products that should be processed here given the availability of four refineries.”

He stated, “To ensure there is no gap in products supply, we have embarked on massive innovations and modernisation of our Lube Oil Blending Plant (LOBP) at Apapa, Lagos, to guarantee regular products availability in Nigeria market.”

“This commitment is without the exclusion of other Mobil lubricant brands engineered for other specific and specialised applications. We will continue to be the leader in providing quality lubricants and lubrication supporting services to industries.”

The company stated that Mobil Super ‘Peel and Win’ promo was rounded up on August 31, 2018 after about four months intensive travelling and road shows.

It added, “We started with Ibadan and moved to Port Harcourt, Enugu, Benin City, Kano and Abuja in the order given. Today we are rounding up with Lagos.

“The previous draws produced about 80 winners of the major prize items that included tricycles (otherwise known as Keke Marwa), motorcycles, power generators, gas cookers, smart telephone handsets, mechanic toolboxes and cash prizes outside other hundreds of freely shared footballs, Mobil-NATA branded mechanic coveralls for mechanics, football jerseys, branded biros and key holders, among others.”