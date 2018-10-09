Ezenwa : I’m ready for Libya

Super Eagles and Enyimba International goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has said that he is fit and will be part of the invited players in camp for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualification double header against Libya on October 13 and 16 despite growing concerns of the injury he picked up in his team’s Aiteo Cup quarter final loss to Kano Pillars last Sunday.



The former FC Ifeanyi Ubah shot stopper after the match said he is good to go. “I will be fit to hit the camp. First of all I want to thank God that the injury wasn’t that serious. It was just because of the heat and I couldn’t see well but with the medical attention I got I think I have recovered well.”

Reacting to the injury scare, Bariza Samuel (Enyimba Media) disclosed that the goalkeeper received comprehensive medical care from the team’s medical staff. “He (Ezenwa) got injured in the first half but he is fine now. He was involved in a collision and couldn’t see clearly so he was taken out. I spoke with him after the game and he said he was fine and ready to be in the Super Eagles camp yesterday”