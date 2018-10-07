Ezekwesili emerges ACPN presidential candidate

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA— Former Vice President of World Bank and Co-founder of Bring Back Our Girls, BBOG, movement, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, Sunday, emerged the presidential candidate ofAllied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN

The former Education Minister was elected at the national convention of the party where delegates also re-elected the incumbent National Chairman, Alhaji Ganiyu Galadima, and other national officers for another four years.

In her acceptance speech, Ezekwesili said instead of making progress under the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, “unsustainable failure” has become the lot of Nigerians, adding that 2019 is a defining moment which provides opportunity to unite and galvanise the potentials of the Nigerians to build a great nation.”

Ezekwesili, who christened her campaign mantra as “Project Rescue Nigeria” said it was a great tragedy that Nigeria instead of making progress is rather derailing and moving towards total economic collapse.

She promised to offer equal opportunities to all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, gender or belief.

She said: “Enough is now enough; we have decided that Nigeria will no longer accept a leadership of mediocres, which has kept it down and allowed wanton and senseless waste of innocent lives.

“I bring a message of hope to you, that I and millions of supporters will march in solidarity to ensure that Nigeria gets a new and focused leadership in 2019.”

Also speaking, ACPN National Chairman, Alhaji Ganiyu Galadima, said his party was out to give hope to all Nigerians, adding that Ezekwesili “is the best among the current presidential candidates.