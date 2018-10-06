Experts alert on rising cases of diabetes foot amputation proffer solution

COMMUNIQUÉ FROM ORGANISERS AND PARTICIPANTS AT THE RAINBOW SPECIALIST MEDICAL CENTRES 5TH ANNUAL PODIATRY AND DIABETES FOOT CARE WORKSHOP HELD IN LAGOS FROM AUGUST 20TH – 24TH 2018

ADDRESSED TO:

THE HONORABLE MINISTER OF HEALTH OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA

THE CHAIRMAN SENATE COMMITTEE ON HEALTH

THE MEDICAL REHABILITATION THERAPY BOARD

THE STATE GOVERNMENT COMMISSIONERS OF HEALTH

THE PROVOSTS OF STATE GOVERNMENT COLLEGES OF HEALTH TECHNOLOGY

THE CHIEF MEDICAL DIRECTORS AND BOARD OF MANAGEMENT OF FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TERTIARY HEALTH INSTITUTIONS

THE DIABETES ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA

THE NIGERIAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION

RELEVANT PROFESSIONAL BODIES e.g. ENDOCRINE AND METABOLISM SOCIETY OF NIGERIA, NIGERIAN CHAPTER OF THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF CLINICAL ENDOCRINOLOGISTS, & NIGERIAN ORTHOPAEDIC ASSOCIATION

THE REGISTRAR, NURSING AND MIDWIFERY COUNCIL OF NIGERIA

THE NIGERIAN UNIVERSITY COMMISSION

PREAMBLE

The fifth 5-day international workshop and training programme on PODIATRY and DIABETES FOOT CARE, organized by the Rainbow Specialist Medical Centre in collaboration with the World Walk Foundation (Jamaican Chapter), was held from Monday 20th to Friday 24th August 2018 at Dover Hotel, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State. The workshop with the theme “BUILDING LOCAL CAPACITY IN DIABETES FOOT CARE” Had training Faculty from the World Walk Foundation (Jamaican Chapter), and distinguished trainers from within Nigeria. Delegates and participants were health care workers – General Practitioners, nurses, diabetes educators, orthopedic surgeons, and endocrinologists, from the different geo political zones of Nigeria. This years’ workshop marked the commencement of a formal certification course to train foot care assistants.

DEFINITION AND MAGNITUDE OF THE DIABETES FOOT SYNDROME IN NIGERIA

The International Diabetes Federation has repeatedly drawn attention to the recent epidemic occurrence of Diabetes mellitus worldwide. The greatest burden of the disease falls on the Developing countries like Nigeria. Local (Nigerian) data since the 1960s show that Nigeria is experiencing this increase in Diabetes prevalence. A WHO global report indicated the number of people living with diabetes to have quadrupled from 108 million in 1980 to 422million in 2014.

A very recent peer reviewed publication by Andrew E. Uloko et al, on the “Prevalence and Risk Factors for Diabetes Mellitus in Nigeria: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis” concluded “there has been an increase in the prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus in Nigeria. All regions of the country have been affected, with the highest prevalence seen in the south-south geopolitical zone. Urban dwelling, physical inactivity, advanced age, and unhealthy diet are important risk factors for Diabetes Mellitus among Nigerians. A national diabetes care and prevention policy is highly recommended”.

Nigeria has the highest number of persons living with diabetes in sub-Saharan Africa. By the year 2015 the projected number of people living with diabetes in Nigeria was 5 million with up to 1.56 million cases recorded in that year alone. The current projection is far more now with associated high morbidity and mortality. Sadly up to half of those affected are not aware they have the disease. Recent studies also show that only about 20% of Nigerians living with diabetes achieve blood sugar control, even after diagnosis. With poor blood sugar control comes diabetes complications like diabetes foot ulcerations and amputations in addition to multisystem complications; not sparing any organ; from kidney failure, blindness, nerve damage, heart disease, and stroke among others.

Diabetes foot disease is a leading cause of hospital admissions in Nigeria. It is described as a foot affected by ulceration that is associated with neuropathy and peripheral vascular disease which may lead to limb amputation. Health care practitioners from secondary and tertiary tiers of health have reported an accompanying increase in Diabetes related Foot Disease; Ulcers and Gangrene resulting in lower limb amputation, lengthy stay in hospital, loss of productivity and income to the individual, the family and the state and federal government; from loss of income from unpaid taxes and levies by these individuals who ordinarily would have been living a productive life and contributing their quota to the nations GDP. The emotional, psychological and financial implications of Diabetes foot ulcer and amputation are severe consequences. Mortality is unacceptably high, with a high amputation recurrence rate of over 50% after 3 years in survivors.

The five-year mortality rates after amputation from diabetes foot ulceration is higher than that for many cancers including prostate, breast, colon, and other cancers. This is quite alarming and should be addressed by all concerned stake holders. Furthermore, diabetic foot is responsible for up to 80% of non-traumatic amputations. The economic burden becomes quite significant knowing most of the health expenditure in the country is from out of pocket expenses. Less than 5% of Nigerians are currently covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme. This sad and depressing state of Diabetes Health Care statistics led to the first Podiatry and Diabetes Foot Care workshop in Nigeria in March 2014, organized by Rainbow Specialist Medical Centre.

PODIATRY SERVICE NEEDS IN NIGERIA

Training in Podiatry, a branch of Medicine dedicated to the study of the diagnosis, medical and surgical treatment of disorders of the foot, ankle and lower extremities, currently is not part of the Health Care Training Curriculum in Nigeria. Establishing improvement in knowledge base and the acquisition of proper practice skills would form a key to preventing and reducing the scourge of the Diabetes Foot Syndrome in Nigeria

The main objective of the Diabetes Podiatry Initiative Nigeria Project (a Rainbow Specialist Medical Centre initiative), is to help empower Health Care Practitioners in the management of the Diabetes Foot through much needed training and to help participating Health Care Facilities to set up basic Diabetes foot Care Clinics.

OBSERVATION

The organizers and participants noted with delight the increased awareness on the need for Podiatry and Diabetes foot care needs in Nigeria raised by Rainbow Specialist Medical Centre; as some Nigerian Podiatrists in diaspora and other bodies have commenced similar trainings in Nigeria.

Another welcome development is that the Federal Ministry of Health with support from the World Diabetes Foundation and technical support from Health Strategy and Delivery Foundation and other Diabetes stake holders is currently working to put in place a National Guideline for the Prevention, Control and Management of Diabetes In Nigeria to address diabetes and its complications, including foot ulcers from the primary care level to the tertiary health care level.

It is expected that the guideline would also lead to the adoption of a National Diabetes foot care policy at all relevant administrative, professional and community levels. The policy should outline a referral process for persons presenting with diabetes foot ulcers from the primary health care level to appropriate centers where it can be managed. This policy should also ensure that all persons presenting with foot ulcers get tested for diabetes mellitus.

RESOLUTIONS

In view of the growing problem of diabetes along with its complications, especially Diabetes foot ulcer, there’s critical need for Nigeria to consider measures aimed at reducing the rate of amputation in the country especially among the underprivileged.

Since the management of diabetes and its complications could be very expensive and quite unaffordable to a large number of people in the country, there’s also a great need to intensify public awareness and enlightenment on prevention of diabetes and its complications, especially foot ulcer.

Governments at both Federal and State levels and the private sector are hereby enjoined to, as a matter of urgency, establish specialized multidisciplinary foot clinics to ensure a more organized and better diabetes foot care needed to reduce the current unacceptable rate of DM foot, amputations and high morbidity

The different geopolitical zones should begin to establish designated centers of excellence in diabetes foot management, having in place the multidisciplinary professionals needed for this.

That formal training for foot and ankle specialists be included in the curriculum at medical schools in Nigeria and that Podiatry becomes a recognized and registered medical specialty in Nigeria.

Signed:

Dr. Afokoghene Rita Isiavwe

For the Conveners