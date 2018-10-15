Ex-minister, 4 others reappear in court over alleged N229m money laundering

Damaturu – The former Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Abdu Bulama and four others on Monday reappeared before a Federal High Court Damaturu on a seven-count charge of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

Bulama was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) with Mohammed Kadai, a former Commissioner for Integrated and Rural Development, Abba Tata, Hassan Ibn Jaks and Muhammad Mamu.

The defendants are accused of criminal conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N229 million.

The prosecution counsel, Haruna Abdulkadir, however, filed for an adjournment in favour of one of the defendants who was not in court due to health conditions.

The application was as a result of consensus reached by both prosecution and defense counsel shortly before the court session.

Therefore, Justice Hammada Dashen ruled that, as a result of the application by the prosecution counsel and supported by the defense counsel, the court adjourned the case until Dec. 3. (NAN)