Ex-army provost Idada, Obaseki’s aide join PDP

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE rank of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state depleted Wednesday as former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Idada Ikponmwen and a Special Assistant to Governor Godwin Obaseki in Ohordua, Esan South East local government, Mr. Imhandegbelo Louis defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



An a ceremony in Oredo Ward 3 where Ikponmwen was received into the PDP by the Senatorial leader of the party, Hon Nosa Ehima on behalf of the state chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih.

Ikponmwen said he left the APC because the change the party promised has not been met three after it came to power. “Today in Nigeria, there is no other party that can solve the problems of thise country other the problems of this country other than the PDP. We are here to join hands with you so that we can move the country forward.

“Three years ago, there was a change in the national leadership of this country and we heard promises like we shall put the economy of this country into shape, we shall improve on infrastructure, we shall also put an end to corruption, three years into the government, where are we? Now it is PDP all the way, we are going to join hands with Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, we are going to work together to deliver Nigeria”, he said.

Meanwhile, Imhandegbelo said he left the ruling APC because of highhandedness of the leadership of the party leader in the locality.

He said he has engaged in several humanitarian services to empower the people ahead of next year’s general elections.

“I’m an antidote to bad governance, I decided to dump APC for PDP in my ward because I see good prospect in PDP. I have come to join the Peoples Democratic Party PDP to help rescue our fatherland from the hands of APC bad leadership and from forces of retrogression.

Before I decided to join PDP, I have consulted with the good people of Uhordua in Esan South East on the way forward for our land; the response I got was very impressive, my followers and I that have decamped today to PDP have one common agenda, which is to join forces with other compatriots to save Esan land and the country in general from the clear and imminent danger staring it in the face before it becomes too late.”

The former Obaseki aide said he would mobilize his supporters for the PDP.