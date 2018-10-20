Events marking Felabration 2018 as ‘33’ Export joins party

By Ayo Onikoyi

The No1 friendship beer “33” Export has made its presence felt as one of the champions that drove the vehicle of this year’s Felabration. The brand joined millions of Nigerians to celebrate the music legacies of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti at Felabration 2018.

Felabration, now in its 20th year, was initiated by Yeni Kuti, Fela’s first child and her brother Femi, as a platform to celebrate their father’s legacy. This annual music festival runs for a week and attracts guests from around the world who are entertained with a rich display of the Nigerian culture, music and discussions on topical issues affecting society

The brand created a relaxed environment for friends coming to celebrate Fela through engaging games such as Jenga, Connect Four, Beer Pong and so on, so they could share great moments from the celebration with friends. Nigerians cherish friendship ties and “33” Export aims to create an opportunity to meet its consumers where their interests lie.

Some of the events that took place over the course of the 7 day fanfare, include the Fela artwork competition, a school debate, afrobics dance competition, a symposium and a music concert

Artistes that have performed or yet to perform at this year’s Felabration include; Femi Kuti, Seun Kuti, 2baba, Davido, Newen Band, Wande Coal, Simi, Runtown, Timaya, Lee John of Imagination, Adekunle Gold, Lorraine Lionheart, Niniola, Black Magic, Falz, Shina Peters, Ajebutter 22, BOJ, Dremo, Peruzzi, Mayorkun, DJ E-Cool, Idowest, Teni, LAX, Kiddominant, Amayo leader of Antibalas Group, Small Doctor, Tomi Thomas, Daddy Showkey, Poboy, Mr Real, Oritse Femi, Reekado Banks, Eedris Abdulkarim, Aramide, Godwin Strings, Awanjo, Dammy Krane, Jaywon, Terry Apala, Zlatan, Malaika, Qdot, Chinko Ekun, Doray, Spyro, Pepenazi, Minjin, Street Billionaire, Ryan, ED Izycs, Ms Chief, Siti and the band from Tanzania, Togo All Stars, Rex Suru and many others.