European American varsity honours Winco Foam boss

LAGOS—THE European American University has conferred an honorary doctorate degree of Science in Business Management and Corporate Governance on the Chairman and Group Managing Director of Winco Group of Companies, Chief Godwin Ifeanyichukwu Okafor.

The award was presented to Chief Okafor at the convocation ceremony held in Accra, Ghana, on October 20, 2018.

In a citation read at the conferment ceremony, Okafor was described as a consummate industrialist and philanthropist.

Born at Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chief Okafor had a humble beginning.

As a young man, he grew up learning the tenets of humility, hard work, perseverance and honesty.

Today, his company, Winco Foam Industries Limited, Lagos is a first-class mattress manufacturing company and ranks among the top five foam manufacturing industries in Nigeria.

His foam factories are in the northern, western and eastern Nigeria as a means of promoting national integration. About 1000 people are under his employ.