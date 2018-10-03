Estate agent docked over alleged N6m property theft

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A 64-year-old estate agent, Ganiyu Ogunsola, who allegedly converted the proceeds of a property valued N6 million into his own use was, yesterday, arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court in Lagos.

The defendant, a resident of Ipinyewa Estate off Adamo Town in Ikorodu area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful conversion.

The prosecutor, Inspector Abbass Abayomi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between 2008 and 2009, at 23, Shokunbi Street, Kirikiri, Lagos.

He said the defendant conspired with others still at large and stole N6 million which was the proceeds realised from the sale of a property at the above address.

Abayomi said the property belonged to the complainants, Nasiru Akinyemi, Yakubu Akinyemi, Lukman Akinyemi, Ismaila Akinyemi and Bintu Owolabi.

According to the prosecutor the offence is punishable under sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, but the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate M. F. Onamusi granted the defendant N1 million bail with two sureties in like sum, adding that the sureties should show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government and evidence of identification such as national identity card or international passport.

The case was adjourned till November 1 for mention.