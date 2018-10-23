Enyimba gear up for RAJA battle

FORMER Nigerian league champions Enyimba will welcome back injured duo of goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai and experienced defender Isiaka Oladuntoye when they face Moroccan side Raja Casablanca in their CAF Confederation Cup semi-final second leg tie tomorrow.

Enyimba have a mountain to climb if they hope to reach next month’s final. They need to overturn the 0-1 deficit at the raucous Stadium in Casablanca, venue of Morocco’s 4-0 win over Nigeria in the CHAN final last Febuary. This semi final second leg starts at 8pm Nigerian time.

FIFA Best Player 2018: Ronaldo-Messi era ends, Modric crowned world’s best

Afelokhai was injured and replaced in the second half of Enyimba’s 0-1 first leg loss in Aba on October 3 while centre back Oladuntoye missed the game altogether due to an injury he suffered during one of the club’s AITEO Cup group games in Gombe.

Both players are now back with the team and were part of the Enyimba contingent which travelled from Lagos to Casablanca yesterday morning from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Boxing: Nigerian Okeke Fights American For LBF

The Enyimba team touched down at the Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca at about 10:10am local time yesterday and will have their official training session tonight at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.