Enugu West: Fr. Mbaka cannot pray for stolen mandate — Osita

Against the background of protests against the October 3 senatorial primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu West senatorial district, the director-general of the Voice of Nigeria, VON, Osita Okechukwu, has asked the purported winner, Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku Nwagwu not to further mention Reverend Fr. Ejike Mbaka as having blessed her success.

Ibekaku according to a statement by Okechukwu had said in a media report that Mbaka, the Founder of renowned Adoration Ministries Enugu, prayed for her victory against Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the forthcoming senatorial election in Enugu West.

But in statement on Monday, Okechukwu said he has great respect for Fr Mbaka and do not think that the Mbaka he knows would pray for the Stolen Mandate, which Juliet Ibekaku was bandying about.

According to the VON DG, Ibekaku-Nwagwu did not earn the results allocated to her in the primaries in a desperate bid to declare her as the winner of the Enugu West senatorial primary election.

Consequently, Okechukwu, an aspirant for the primaries, said he has protested to the Appeal Panel in Abuja over the alleged allocation of unearned votes to Mrs. Ibekaku Nwagwu in the primaries.

The VON DG said he was following the due process of filing petition accordingly to the Appeal Panel, in a bid to recover his mandate from Mrs. Ibekaku.

In a petition to the Appeal Panel for Enugu West sitting in Abuja, Okechukwu submitted that the allocation of the results was not only brazen, utter imposition of candidate and without tact, but clearly demonstrated the complicity of the Primary Election Panel led by Professor Moses Momoh.

In the petition titled, “Protest over allocation of votes to Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku Nwagwu in Enugu West Senatorial District Primary Election,” Okechukwu stated that the votes were wrongfully allocated interalia: Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku Nwagwu – 5,750, Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu – 4,015, Osita Okechukwu – 2, 344 and Pius Eze – 600, thus making a total of 12, 709 votes.