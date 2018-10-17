Enugu airport upgrade gets inauguration c’ttee

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—IN keeping with his administration’s promise to facilitate the speedy upgrade of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu for safety and security of lives and property, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Tuesday, inaugurated an action committee.

Inaugurating the committee, Ugwuanyi, who was represented by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, stated that the committee’s terms of reference were to deal with all issues relating to the encroachment of land around the runway of the Airport; take all the necessary steps to ensure full safety operation in the Airport, and ensure the smooth relocation of all masts to a new site, which she noted has commenced for safety.

Members of the newly inaugurated committee comprises the Commissioner for Enugu State Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, Chidi Aroh, who serves as chairman; the Commissioners for Lands and Urban Development , and Commerce and Industry; representative of ENPOWER Free Trade Zone; Assistant General Manager, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, NEPZA; the General Manager, Land, Water Safety Inspector, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.

Others include the Aerodrome Safety Inspector, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA Lagos Headquarters; representative of Federal Minister of State for Aviation, and the Head of Legal, Enugu State Capital Territory Development Authority, CTDA.