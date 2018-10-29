English, Russian Premier League tables

Breaking News
English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Sunday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 10 8 2 0 20 4 26

Chelsea 10 7 3 0 24 7 24

Man City 9 7 2 0 26 3 23

Arsenal 10 7 1 2 24 13 22

Tottenham 9 7 0 2 16 7 21

Bournemouth 10 6 2 2 19 12 20

Watford 10 6 1 3 16 12 19

Man Utd 10 5 2 3 17 17 17

Everton 10 4 3 3 16 14 15

Wolves 10 4 3 3 9 9 15

Brighton 10 4 2 4 11 13 14

Leicester 10 4 1 5 16 16 13

West Ham 10 2 2 6 9 15 8

Crystal Palace 10 2 2 6 7 13 8

Burnley 10 2 2 6 10 21 8

Southampton 10 1 4 5 6 14 7

Cardiff 10 1 2 7 9 23 5

Fulham 10 1 2 7 11 28 5

Newcastle 10 0 3 7 6 14 3

Huddersfield 10 0 3 7 4 21 3

Russian Premier League table

Russian Premier League standings after Monday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Zenit St Petersburg 12 9 1 2 21 9 28

Krasnodar 12 7 1 4 20 10 22

Lokomotiv Moscow 12 6 3 3 16 11 21

Rostov 12 6 3 3 12 6 21

Spartak Moscow 12 5 4 3 13 11 19

CSKA Moscow 12 5 4 3 17 7 19

Rubin Kazan 12 4 7 1 13 10 19

Orenburg 12 4 4 4 13 11 16

Akhmat Grozny 12 4 4 4 10 12 16

Arsenal Tula 12 3 5 4 16 15 14

Dynamo Moscow 12 3 5 4 10 10 14

Ural Yekaterinburg 12 3 4 5 12 19 13

Samara 12 3 2 7 5 16 11

Ufa 12 2 5 5 8 14 11

Anzhi Makhachkala 12 3 1 8 6 18 10

Yenisei Krasnoyarsk 12 1 3 8 6 19 6


