English Premier League table after Sunday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Man City 8 6 2 0 21 3 20
Chelsea 8 6 2 0 18 5 20
Liverpool 8 6 2 0 15 3 20
Arsenal 8 6 0 2 19 10 18
Tottenham 8 6 0 2 15 7 18
Bournemouth 8 5 1 2 16 12 16
Wolves 8 4 3 1 9 6 15
Man Utd 8 4 1 3 13 14 13
Watford 8 4 1 3 11 12 13
Leicester 8 4 0 4 14 12 12
Everton 8 3 3 2 13 12 12
Burnley 8 2 2 4 10 12 8
Brighton 8 2 2 4 9 13 8
Crystal Palace 8 2 1 5 5 9 7
West Ham 8 2 1 5 8 13 7
Southampton 8 1 2 5 6 14 5
Fulham 8 1 2 5 9 21 5
Huddersfield 8 0 3 5 4 17 3
Newcastle 8 0 2 6 6 13 2
Cardiff 8 0 2 6 4 17 2