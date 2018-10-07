Breaking News
English Premier League table after Sunday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Watford's Northern Irish defender Craig Cathcart (L) scores an own goal as he attempts to defend against Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette (R) for Arsenal's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Watford at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 29, 2018.

Man City 8 6 2 0 21 3 20
Chelsea 8 6 2 0 18 5 20
Liverpool 8 6 2 0 15 3 20
Arsenal 8 6 0 2 19 10 18
Tottenham 8 6 0 2 15 7 18
Bournemouth 8 5 1 2 16 12 16
Wolves 8 4 3 1 9 6 15
Man Utd 8 4 1 3 13 14 13
Watford 8 4 1 3 11 12 13
Leicester 8 4 0 4 14 12 12
Everton 8 3 3 2 13 12 12
Burnley 8 2 2 4 10 12 8
Brighton 8 2 2 4 9 13 8
Crystal Palace 8 2 1 5 5 9 7
West Ham 8 2 1 5 8 13 7
Southampton 8 1 2 5 6 14 5
Fulham 8 1 2 5 9 21 5
Huddersfield 8 0 3 5 4 17 3
Newcastle 8 0 2 6 6 13 2
Cardiff 8 0 2 6 4 17 2


