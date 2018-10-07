Energy Institute hosts Energy Sustainability Confab

By Ephraim Oseji

Energy policy makers, investors and industry leaders are gearing up for the inaugural edition of Energy Sustainability Conference 2018, billed to hold on October 11 in Lagos.

The participants will be discussing the theme, ‘Energy Dynamics; current issues and policy options’, and explore collaborations for a more resilient energy future.

According to the organizers, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will deliver the opening remarks while Mr Osten Olorunshola, Chairman, Energy Institute Nigeria, will deliver the keynote address.

The conference will feature prolific experts who are leaders in government and public policy, industry leaders from the private sector, regulators, energy consultants and analysts.

The confab will also provide exclusive round-table networking opportunities chaired by leading organization with innovative projects and initiatives within the energy sector.