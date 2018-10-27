Encroachment: Lagos community threatens to demolish structures on public land

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Irate members of a community in Agbado Oke Odo Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Lagos State, under the aegis of “Concerned Residents’ have staged a protest over alleged encroachment of land allocated for public utility located within a public school in the area.

The placards carrying protesters, comprising of elders and youths, stormed the site at Oke-Odo Senior and Junior Secondary School during the week and called for immediate intervention of the state governor to reclaim the land or the people will resist further development on the site.

The land, about four acres, was allegedly encroached upon about few months ago before resumption of the current academic session.

Some of the inscriptions on the placard read: “Leave Oke-Odo High School land alone”; “Governor Ambode, call your officials to order now”; “Ambode, give us recreational centre, vocational centre, do not sell our schools’ land”; “Oke Odo High School is not for Sale”, among others.

It was gathered that the land has a master plan for the development of community recreational and vocational centres before the sudden acquisition for residential estate by faceless individuals or group.

The protesters stormed the school premises and pasted some messages on the wall erected around the encroached land, warning the developers to steer clear or be forced out of the site.

However, effort to speak with any of the Principals of the schools over the development was not granted as our correspondent was directed to the state Ministry of Education for any official comment.