Emerhor wins parallel Delta Central Senatorial election

By Perez Brisibe

THE Chief Cyril Ogodo led executive of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State, has declared Olorogun O’tega Emerhor as the winner of its Delta Central senatorial primaries conducted at Ughelli defeating his only challenger and incumbent, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who was declared winner by the Prophet Jones Erue led executive.

Emerhor pulled a total of 2, 492 to beat Senator Omo-Agege who scored four votes out of a total of 2,509 accredited votes with 13 votes declared as void.

The exercise which was conducted by the Chief Cyril Ogodo led faction of the party, was organised in a peaceful environment at the Ughelli general field.

Declaring Emerhor winner of the primaries, Returning Officer, Solomon Igbiaye said, “Having met the requirement of the primary, I hereby declare Emerhor as winner of the primaries and hereby returned as candidate for the Delta Central election come 2019.”

In his acceptance speech, Emerhor who expressed confidence that the courts would uphold the Ogodo led executive, said: “As you all know, the Exco that voted here today, was duly inaugurated by the last National Executive.

” I believe the court would ensure that this Exco is upheld along with my candidacy. But unfortunately, another parallel primary is being held by some illegal delegates outside this place.”