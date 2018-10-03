Emerhor emerge as candidate in Delta APC parallel congress

By Emma Amaize, Festus Ahon, Perez Brisibe & Ochuko Akuopha

Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Wednesday, emerged as the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate for the 2019 national assembly elections defeating his only challenger and incumbent, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege



Emerhor pulled a total of 2, 492 to beat his only challenger, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who scored four votes out of a total of 2,509 accredited votes with 13 votes declared as invalid.

The exercise which was conducted by the Chief Cyril Ogodo led faction of the party, was conducted in a peaceful environment at the Ughelli General Field.

The exercise which commenced at about 12:50pm, started with accreditation of delegates for an indirect system of voting.

Declaring the Emerhor winner of the primaries, Returning Officer, Solomon Igbiaye said, “Having met the requirement of the primary, I hereby declare Emerhor as winner of the primaries and hereby returned as candidate for the Delta Central election come 2019.”

In his acceptance speech, Emerhor who expressed confidence that the courts would uphold the Ogodo led executive, said: “As you all know, the Exco that voted here today, was duly inaugurated by the last National Executive.

” I believe the court would ensure that this Exco is upheld along with my candidacy. But unfortunately, another parallel primary is being held by some illegal delegates outside this place.”