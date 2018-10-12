Elizade tutors motorists on vehicle maintenance

By Theodore Opara

Foremost automobile dealership in Nigeria, Elizade Nigeria Limited, has highlighted the importance of proper and adequate vehicle maintenance in a depressed economy like Nigeria where funds for vehicle replacement are limited.

Chief Operating Officer Director of Elizade Motors, Mr. James Olubanwo, stated this in Lagos recently at a drivers education forum entitled ‘Know Your Vehicle’, organised by the company.

According to the CEO, who was represented at the event by Mr. Stephen Ogodo, Special Assistant to Chairman/Founder of Elizade Group, Chief Michael Ade Ojo said: ”It has generally been established that people will want to maintain and take care of their vehicles more in a relatively declining or depressed economy where funds for vehicle replacement are limited.

He also said Elizade had become customer-centric and would continue “to manage your vehicle for you at a considerably affordable cost.”

He stated that the company’s survival through the harsh business environment in the country could be attributed to God and its customers, adding that it was only logical that they should express gratitude to the customers in the best way possible.

“Elizade, through this initiative, is making a great investment to sustain the business and satisfy customers at the same time. We will continue to try our best to reason from the customer point of view; and that is why we are customer-centric. We want to manage your vehicles for you at a considerably affordable cost.”

Olubanwo explained why the company organised the Drivers’ Education Forum with the theme ‘Know your vehicle’, stressing that the enlightenment would give customers the notch to know their vehicles and how to make them last longer.

He also said the objective of the drivers’ education programme was to create a forum where knowledge about vehicles would be shared and elicit processes for jointly providing solutions to problems peculiar to the operating environment.

“I believe that this programme is packaged primarily to further sensitise car owners to relevant information to enhance a successful and understandable business relationship,” Olubanwo added.

The Lagos Sector Commander, FRSC, Hygenuis Omeje, represented by the Transport Standardisation Officer, Godwin Umweni, spoke on ‘Enthroning safety standards among drivers’.