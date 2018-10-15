Electricity: Saki residents bemoan month-long outage

Some residents of Saki in Saki West Council Area of Oyo State, on Monday complained of the unending power failure in the area, newsmen report.

Some of the residents who spoke with newsmen said the situation was becoming worrisome and unbearable for them.

Mrs Imole Dorcas, a community leader and human rights activist, said “We have made series of efforts to solve this problem since but no result”.

“Our power problem in Saki is an age-long one and can be traced to the 80s, we have recently written so many letters to Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), still no results.

“Most of our communities in Saki have even lost the few hours of supply they get to recent outage, imagine a city with huge commercial activities in perpetual darkness,” she queried.

Also speaking, Mr Saheed Adewale, a retired civil servant, lamented the present and past administrations lackadaisical attitude to solve the power crisis bedeviling the town.

While commending youths of the area for not taking laws into their hands, he also appealed to government and agencies involved to do the needful.

Mr Iyiola Akande, a commercial cyclist operator, also appealed for urgent intervention.

“I am a trained machinist, since companies are closing down due to lack of power, I discussed with my family and I joined the cyclist operators business, to keep the family going,” he said.

Newsmen investigation revealed that areas that are mostly affected are; Sabo area, Ogboro Road, Isale Oro, Sango, Ajegunle, Medina, Challenge, Isale Adini and Igboro areas.