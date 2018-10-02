el-Rufai, Bindow, others pardon 340 prisoners

By Wole Mosadomi, Ben Agande & Marie-Therese Nanlong, with agency report

Four state governors have granted pardons to no fewer than 340 prisoners in their states as part of Nigeria’s 58 independence celebration.

The governors are Abubakar Bello of Niger State, Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State, Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa State.

Governor Bello granted unconditional pardon to four prison inmates on deathrow and two other convicts, as part of Nigeria’s 58th Independence anniversary.

He also commuted the death sentences of 20 inmates to various terms of imprisonment, discharged 40 others and ordered payment of fines for 221 convicts held in various prisons across the state.

A statement by Malam Jibrin Ndace, Chief Press Secretary to the governor in Minna, yesterday quoted Bello as saying that “the gesture was in the spirit of the season”.

He directed the Attorney General of the state and the state Council on Prerogative of Mercy to effect immediate implementation of the pardon.

He reiterated that his administration would continue to ensure the progress and development of the state in line with the visions of the nationalists who fought for liberation and sovereignty of the country.

His words: “We are committed to making our state better than yesterday so that tomorrow will be more comfortable for ourselves and the next generation.

“I call on our people to resist any overt or covert attempts by individuals and or groups to cause disharmony in the state as we enter into the next phase of state and national political activities.”

Bello also called on politicians and political parties to avoid acts capable of infringing on the rights of the people, even as democracy allows protests, rallies and demonstrations.

…Kaduna

On his part, Governor Nasir El Rufai granted amnesty to 24 convicted persons as part of activities marking this year’s independence celebration.

He made the disclosure in Kaduna during the parade to mark the celebration at Ahmadu Bello Stadium.

Those granted amnesty were five persons on deathrow, while conviction of two was converted to life imprisonment, three others had their conviction cmmuted to five years in prison.

According to the governor, “on this occasion of commemorating our independence, we have extended various degrees of amnesty to 24 convicted persons.

“I have approved the release of 19 prisoners, and further commuted the life sentences of three others to five years’ imprisonment. The death sentences on two convicts have also been commuted to life imprisonment.

“Based on the powers granted by Section 212 of the Constitution, I have accepted the recommendations of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy. Most beneficiaries of this amnesty are long-term convicts that have served at least 10 years of their sentence or convicts with less than six months to complete their sentences.”

He commended the security agencies in the country for their determination in fighting Boko Haram and urged them to extend such commitment to fighting robbery, kidnapping and banditry.

Bindow

In the same vein, Governor Bindow granted amnesty to 22 inmates to commemorate the nation’s 58th independence anniversary.

Bindow granted the amnesty in a statement by Ahmad Sajo, the State Commissioner for Information in Yola, yesterday.

It read: “As part of the celebrations of the nation’s 58 years independence anniversary, Gov. Muhammadu Bindow has granted amnesty to 22 convicted prisoners. The prisoners were serving their sentences in various prisons across the state.

“The governor also granted clemency to one convict whose death sentence had been commuted to life imprisonment,” Sajo said.

…Lalong

Similarly, Governor Lalong granted pardon to seven inmates serving various jail terms in some prisons in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Yakubu Dati, said in a statement that it was done in the exercise of the powers conferred on the governor under Section 212 of the Constitution, as amended and the governor took the decision after consultation with the state advisory council on prerogative of mercy.

He listed those granted pardon by the governor to include “Samson Jonah, Dung Mwankon, Vincent Bulus, Hosea Pokyes, and Maxwell Idi.

“Yakubu Yohana and Victor Bakyil, who were sentenced to 20 years, now have their sentences reduced to 10 years each.”

The crimes of those pardoned are attempted robbery, criminal conspiracy, possession of firearms, theft and culpable homicide; Lalong implored them to change and make useful contribution to society.