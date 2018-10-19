EFCC storms Jigawa over funds diversion allegation

By Aliyu Dangida

Dutse—Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has stormed Jigawa State, following allegation of funds diversion against council chairmen in the state.

It was learned that Governor Mohammed Abubakar was away to China for “searching for foreign investors” during the visit of the anti-graft agency.

Vanguard gathered that EFCC operatives stormed the state after receiving petitions from citizens accusing the 27 council chairmen of inflation and diversion of the social intervention programme funds released by Federal Government.

EFCC had earlier dispatched invitation letters to all the 27 council chairmen to clear the air over their involvement in the allegation. It was learned that some chairmen have answered the call, while several others are avoiding being interrogated.

At press time, EFCC was said to be quizzing some of the council bosses.

Contacted the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, Mohd Guri, confirmed the develop-ment, saying “that is all I can say to you because I am a civil servant.”

Also contacted, Chair-man of ALGON, Jigawa State chapter, Aminu Sani, confirmed the incident, noting t hat “EFCC summoned council chairmen to their Kano office for questioning.”