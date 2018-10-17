EFCC arrests Gombe Peace Corps Commandant over alleged N54m employment scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Gombe Zonal Office, has arrested Mr Ambore Enoch, the Commandant, Nigerian Peace Corps, Gombe over alleged extortion of money for employment purposes.

Mr Bello Adamu, Public Relations Officer of the anti-graft agency in the zone, who made this known in a release on Wednesday, said the financial impropriety amounted to N54m.

Adamu said the arrest followed a petition by some aggrieved members of the corps who called on EFCC to carry out preliminary investigation into their claims.

According to him, the suspect had already withdrawn the sum of N3.5m for personal use from the deposits, believed to have been paid for issuance of employment letters, uniforms and other kits.

“He also transferred the sum of N20 million into his personal account and remitted the sum of N18.7m into Corps account at the Headquarters, Abuja,’’ he said.

Adamu noted that investigation into the matter was still ongoing and suspect would be charged to court at the end of investigation.