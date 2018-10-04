Breaking News
Edo primary elections : Obaseki, Edo APC members vote peacefully

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, turned out in their numbers on Thursday to elect candidates that will fly the party’s flag in the 2019 national and state assemblies’ elections.

Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq. (3rd right), during the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Primary Elections of candidates for the 2019 National Assembly and State House of Assembly polls, in Ward 7, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Edo State.

Cross-section of Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) party members during the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Primary Elections of candidates for the 2019 National Assembly and State House of Assembly polls, in Ward 7, Oredo Local Government Area, Edo State.
Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki (2nd right), during the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Primary Elections of candidates for the 2019 National Assembly and State House of Assembly polls, in Ward 4, Oredo Local Government Area, Edo State.

Governor Godwin Obaseki was seen casting his vote at Ward 4, in Oredo Local Government of the state.

Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq. voted at Ward 7 in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area while the party’s secretary, Lawrence Okah, also voted at Ward 7 in Oredo Local Government Area.

Chief of staff to the governor, Chief Taiwo Akerele voted in Akoko Edo. He said the elections were peaceful and orderly in the local government area and other areas he monitored.

Jenkins Osunde, the chairman of Oredo Local Government Area, was at Urhokpota Hall, the collation centre for the local council and reported an orderly process.

Chief Osaro Idah, Special Adviser to the governor on Political Matters, voted at Ward 10, Oredo Local Government Area and reported an orderly exercise.

The primary elections were peaceful and orderly across the state as members were seen queuing to vote for their preferred candidates at the wards monitored, and collation was ongoing as at the time of filing this report.


