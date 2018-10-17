Edo Poly Usen floats Mass Comm Programme

…gets nod for HND programmes in Accountancy, Pub Admin, Business Admin

The Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, formerly known as the Edo State Institute of Technology and Management, has floated a National Diploma programme in Mass Communication, with a commitment to train a new crop of digital media entrepreneurs.



Rector of the Polytechnic, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, in a statement, said that the new programme is in line with its mandate to provide quality education to Nigerians, noting that the institution is set to make digital media entrepreneurs of students with the programme.

He added that other new programmes mounted by the Polytechnic are Higher National Diploma in Accountancy, Business Administration and Public Administration.

According to him, “We are always reinventing ourselves to respond to demands in our immediate community. That is why we are mounting the mass communication programme, which is sure to reset the media landscape as we have set the necessary machinery in motion to provide world class media training to the students.”

Noting that the programme is coming on the heels of other innovative initiatives to reposition the school as a world class institution, he said the polytechnic has just commenced programmes in the School of Environmental Studies and School of Applied Science with visiting lecturers from overseas, which will ensure the internationalisation of the school’s programmes.

He added, “The mass communication programme and these other initiatives are all geared towards ensuring that the polytechnic is better placed on the world map. We acknowledge the power of communication and its impact on society and business. This is why we have set out to train a new crop of students that will compete in the labour market and at the same time build their own media empires.

“With emerging trends in the media landscape where people are growing businesses without an office, but with their mobile phones and computers, we have designed the programme in such a manner that will equip students with the knowledge and expertise to build their own businesses.”

“Everything needed for the programme is already catered for, and we are inviting qualified candidates to apply for admission in the current session,” he added.