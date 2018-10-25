Edo PDP carpets chairman’s resignation call

By Elizabeth Uwandu

BENIN—EDO State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday carpeted calls by a group, Rainbow Coalition, for its state chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, to step down alleging that he has stayed beyond his limit.

A statement by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Chris Nehikhare, made available to Vanguard, alleged that the “phantom coalition” was being funded by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, a party he said would be routed in the coming elections.

“We were amazed to read the press statement credited to Mr Ehimekpen and his phantom coalition.

“In an attempt to distract and introduce new narratives to the political arena, APC baffled by recent political developments in Edo State in favour of PDP, decided to use a phantom rainbow coalition to divert attention from its imminent political annihilation in Edo State to call on our irrepressible chairman to step down.

“Mr Ehimekpen left our party long ago and there is actually no record that he has returned,” he said. “Edo PDP and it’s members are satisfied and pleased with the Chairman with the way and manner he has piloted the affairs of Edo PDP.”