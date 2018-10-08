Edo Assembly resumes plenary, adopts 55 sitting days

The Edo House of Assembly on Monday, resumed plenary after nine weeks recess.

Newsmen report that the House had on July 31 gone on five weeks vacation which ought to have ended on Sept.10 but was postponed for another four weeks due to the ongoing renovation of the Assembly complex.

The House, during plenary, adopted a proposed business calendar of 55 days for the second quarter of the fourth session of the sixth Assembly.

The adoption of the business calendar was sequel to the consideration of the 55 sitting dayS business calendar presented by the Majority Leader, Roland Asoro.

According to Asoro, the business calendar has 18, 22 and 15 days in the October, November and December.

”The first quarter which has 65 days will bring the total number of sitting days at the House, at the end of the second quarter with 55 days, to 120 sitting days,” he said.

The Motion to adopt the 55 sitting days business calendar was moved by Asoro and seconded by the member representing (APC Etsako central, Mr Damian Lawani.

Meanwhile, the Speaker, Kabiru Adjoto, has called on all state Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs) to prepare for the ministerial briefing.

Adjoto said that it was imperative for the people of the state to know the performance of the 2018 budget on the economy of the state before the House receives the 2019 budget.

NAN