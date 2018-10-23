Breaking News
Edo Assembly candidate flays move to exclude Auchi Division

By Nwafor Polycarp

By Abdulwahab Abdulah

A HOUSE of Assembly candidate in Etsako West Local Government Area, Edo State, Mr. Dada Abubakar, has dismissed the insinuations that Auchi Divison cannot produce a House of Assembly member, having produced the LGA Chairman and a serving commissioner.

Abubakar, who said this while addressing his supporters said it was wrong for some elected officials to say that Auchi would not produce a candidate.

His words: “Auchi community willingly supported the Agbede Community to win the House of Assembly elections for eight years. Auchi is now urging the incumbent to drop a third term ambition for the Ward in the spirit of  zoning.”


