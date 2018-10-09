Eagles v Libya: Libya to storm Uyo on Friday

LIBYA’s team for Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria is expected to fly direct to Uyo, just over 24 hours before the game at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Saturday.



Feelers from Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) indicated that The Mediterranean Knights will head straight to the Akwa Ibom State capital aboard a chartered flight.

After their expected arrival early Friday, it was gathered that the visiting team will have their first and only official training session at the match centre in the evening of same day.

On the other hand, match officials from Democratic Republic of Congo will land in Lagos on Thursday, after which they will take the next available domestic flight to Uyo.