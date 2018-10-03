Eagles to fly chartered flight to Sfax

Super Eagles will fly to Sfax, Tunisia via chartered flight a day before they are scheduled to take on Libya on match day four of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

For the match day three fixture at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, The Mediterranean Knights will be airlifted to Uyo aboard a chartered flight after holding a one-week training camp in Tunisia.

The twenty four invited Super Eagles players for this month’s international matches have been informed by the Nigeria Football Federation to arrive at the Le Meridien Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort, Uyo on Monday, October 8.

It is envisaged that Gernot Rohr will begin observing the team the following day when he has the full squad in camp.

The team is also expected to depart Sfax immediately after the match and arrive in Abuja at the early hours of Wednesday, 17th October.

Libya will host Nigeria at the 18,000-capacity Stade Taïeb Mhiri in the city of Sfax, Tunisia on October 16.

The North Africans lead Group E of the qualifiers with four points ahead of their first competitive match against the Super Eagles.