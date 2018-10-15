Eagles not perfect, says Rohr

Despite thumping Libya 4-0 in Saturday’s 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr insists that his team were less perfect.

Rohr’s men ran rampage after the interval with Ighalo getting two more goals before Samuel Kalu wrapped up the victory with a sumptuous debut effort.But the German handler was wary of the team’s deficiencies which he said must be corrected before the second leg of the fixture.

“This result does not mean we had a perfect game today,” Rohr said after the game.

“We had problems defensively especially in the first half and before we play Libya again in three days, we must improve on our weak areas.”