DTHA primary: Sharta wins APC slot in Udu

A former councillor, Mr. Benjamin Sharta, has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress, APC, primary for Delta State House of Assembly in Udu Constituency defeating a two-time lawmaker Mr. Harvest Igben.

Sharta polled 173 votes to defeat Igben, who polled 54 votes. Mr. Israel Macaulay polled 45 votes, while Comrade Imirhe, got one vote

In a chat with newsmen, Sharta said: “I am overwhelmed over my victory at the just concluded APC Primary ahead of the forthcoming general election. This is a sign of victory in 2019.’’