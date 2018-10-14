DPR tasks rig operators on adherence to laws

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, has tasked rig owners and operators to obey strictly the terms and laws guiding their operations.

The DPR, Port Harcourt Zone urged companies under its jurisdiction to adhere to principles that fall in conformity with statutory requirements and standards as regards their activities and operations.

This was the fallout of the 2018 DPR meeting with rig operators in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Speaking at the event, the Zonal Operations Controller, DPR, Port Harcourt, Dr. Joseph Franks-Briggs, stated that DPR was poised to ensuring that all players in the industry comply to the laws to enhance operations.

Franks-Briggs noted that obedience to laws would help to prevent accidents at the rig sites, adding that DPR would provide strict monitoring on the operators and their operations.

The Controller disclosed that the forum provides a platform for the operators and their clients within the zone to discuss as well as showcase the collective progress and challenges and brainstorm on the way forward.

Franks-Briggs said despite the daunting challenges which confronted the sector in 2018, there have been remarkable achievements by some companies whose efforts necessitated the delivery of EGINA FPSO.